Africa’s leading entertainment content provider, Africa Magic, has announced the return of its entertaining and cash rewarding game show, AM Come Play Naija.

Season two of the show premieres Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 9pm with media personality sensation, Hero Daniels, returning as host. The show follows its maiden episode with back-to-back episodes on Friday and Saturday the 18th and 19th of November 2022 respectively. Come Play Naija will be available to DStv and GOtv customers on Africa Magic Showcase, (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv SUPA channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

Speaking on the return of the show, executive head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said the success recorded on the first edition has spurred the return of the show. She disclosed that Come Play Naija will be returning with more family entertainment and bigger rewards for participants.

“The first edition of the show was a huge success which attested to Africa Magic’s position as a leading local entertainment content provider. Come Play Naija is making a return with another season of fun, entertainment and games that provides participants the opportunity to win cash prizes. This edition is powered by Power Oil, our headline sponsor, with Maltina and Close Up as category sponsors. This season promises more wins for participants and lots of fun for our customers,” Dr Tejumola said.

Marketing manager Power Oil, Valerie Amakulor said: “The focus of the game show – Come Play Naija – is very much in tandem with the Power Oil’s desire for Nigerians to maintain a fit & healthy lifestyle by listening to their hearts. This becomes even more interesting when you get rewarded for it courtesy of Power Oil. As they say, what gets rewarded gets done.”

Come Play Naija is a 60-minute game show format that involves two teams competing against each other in trivia games, Spin the Wheel, and other interesting games, for a chance to win millions of Naira and a brand-new car. The show will subsequently show on Saturdays at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase and Urban and at 9pm on Africa Magic Family.