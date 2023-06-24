Africa Remains Centrepiece Of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday in Paris, France said Nigeria would sustain its spotlight on African countries as the fulcrum of its policies on economy and foreign policy, assuring that trade issues, security and border controls would be mutually implemented.

Receiving the president of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, after the summit on New Global Financing Pact, President Tinubu noted that bilateral relations with African countries, particularly at the sub-regional level would be enhanced for shared benefits in areas of security, health, energy, education and diplomacy.

“We are ready to improve relations. Africa has been the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy,” he said in a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake.

“I believe in Africa. We have the necessity to grow the continent. The world’s economy is wobbling, and Africa has been left behind. On risk factors, Africa is always placed high, with higher interest rates on borrowing. We are always classified as high risk. We must work together for systematic recovery and growth,” he added.

Tinubu described Nigeria’s relations with Benin as that of Siamese twins joined at the hips and supported by other friendly countries.

“We must recognise the fact that we need each other. We are in a loop and no one should separate us, “ he stated, assuring that his administration would always be open and accessible to all neighbouring countries.