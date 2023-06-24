BPSR Lauds IPCR’s Robust Financial Management, Hails DG

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has commended the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) for its robust and prudent resource management and procurement process, which it said complies with extant laws of the country.

Director General of the bureau, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, gave this commendation when he led a team of the bureau to the IPCR for presentation of the statutory assessment report of the activities of IPCR and presentation of awards to the institute.

Mr. Arabi congratulated Dr. Joseph Ochogwu on his appointment as director general of IPCR, adding that it did not come as a surprise to him because of Ochogwu’s commitment to tackling the enormous problems confronting the country through through conflict resolution mechanisms.

He said; “IPCR has robust public financial management, financial and accounting policies that comply with financial regulations which it clearly reviews to ensure efficient and reliable mechanism in line with the extant laws of the country.”

On procurement, Mr Arabi expressed satisfaction with the procurement process of the institute, stressing that it had established adequate systems and procedures and built experienced personnel with required capacity to exercise procurement activities.

He noted that the institute awards contracts only to bidders that comply with all the specifications for procurement process and procedures even as he assured that the bureau would work with the institute to improve their capacity.