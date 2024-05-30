Ad

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), in collaboration with Edufirst ng, has announced the sixth edition of the African Edutech Conference.

The sixth edition of the African Edutech Conference is set to bring together stakeholders from across the continent to discuss and explore the future of education technology, featuring exhibitions showcasing the latest in educational technology innovations.

The conference, which will be hosted by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in its Digital Resource Center (DRC), Abuja is a ground-breaking event scheduled to take place later this year.

Professor Bashir Galadanci, National Coordinator, UBEC DRC, at a press conference in Abuja, highlighted the Commission’s role in transforming education across Africa.

“Our collaboration with NBCC and Edufirst ng for the sixth African Edutech Conference shows our commitment to pioneering educational reforms through technology.

“The DRC will serve as a hub for digital learning resources, providing access to high-quality educational materials and training for educators, thus bridging the gap between traditional teaching methods and modern digital tools.”

During the panel discussion, experts unanimously agreed on several challenges hindering the widespread adoption of educational technology in Nigeria.

These include inadequate funding, a shortage of technological facilities, unstable power supply, poor internet services, a lack of computer teachers, poor implementation of ICT policies, low ICT literacy among students, high costs of ICT facilities, lack of technical support for maintenance, corruption, and insecurity.

Kasha Iliya, Executive Secretary of NBCC addressed the organisation’s role in supporting the adoption of technology in education, saying that NBCC has been at the forefront of promoting public awareness, inclusion, and participation in education technology programme. The

“Our mission is to ensure that the educational sector remains at the forefront of technological innovation. Through our advocacy groups and committees, we are dedicated to planning and ensuring that education technology is integrated seamlessly into our education system,” said Kasha Iliya.

Chinyere Emeruwa, Assistant General Manager, Edufirst Nigeria outlined the conference’s objectives, focusing on ensuring that technology plays a transformative role in the educational sector. He highlighted the successes of the past five editions, noting significant advancements and positive impacts achieved through these conferences.

“We have seen tremendous progress over the last five years. Each conference has built upon the previous one, bringing together educators, technologists, and policymakers to foster innovation in education. Our goal for the sixth edition is to surpass all previous efforts, making it the most impactful yet,” the Edufirst ng representative stated.