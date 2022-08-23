African Peace Magazine and its strategic partner, Centre for Peace and Conflict Management in Africa, have welcomed their full accreditation to monitor and observe the 2022 Angolan General Elections slated for Wednesday.

The African Peace Magazine team will lead a delegation ably led by its Editor-in-Chief, Noah Ajare; Group Editor/Media Consultant, Austin Otah; International correspondent, Nympha Chinenye Nzeribe; Managing Editor, Arinola Sulaimon; Associate Editor, Barakat Yakubu, and several others to Angola to monitor the elections.

The African Peace Magazine’s active participation in the elections will include on-the-spot live reports and interviews (Pre and Post-Election], to measure the confidence of the public towards the elections while collating the opinion of voters.

Editor-in-Chief of the African Peace Magazine, Noah Ajare, in a statement on Tuesday, said elections are typically critical to the economic development and political stability of the country because they usher in new leaders, adding that exercise is so vital because it is one of the core determinants of a peaceful state.

He noted that globally, elections are critical to the socio-economic development of any nation, noting that media publicity before and after the elections goes a long way in ensuring the credibility, acceptability and international recognition true nature of the electoral processes.

Ajare further said media reports, if well managed, can prevent post-election violence.

In Angola, campaigns for the 2022 presidential and National Assembly elections started officially on the July 24, 2022 and ended on August 20, 2022. However, the attention has been focused on the ruling party and the opposition party.

Like most African countries, Angola is emerging from the economic crises occasioned by COVID-19 and the fall in oil prices.

LEADERSHIP reports that for many Angolans, the election is a defining moment that will shape the history of the oil-rich south-western African country.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Angolan political parties would face their tightest race ever in a general election. More than 14 million registered voters are expected to participate in this year’s presidential and legislative elections in Angola.

Angola’s ruling party, the movimento Popular de Libertacao de Angola (MPLA) is currently taking a lead, having been in power since Angola gained her independence in 1975 from Portugal.

Joao Lourenço, who is the incumbent President, has been commended for allowing more political space than all his predecessors.

Other innovative developments credited to President Joao Lourenco include allowing diaspora voting in more than 13 countries of the world, use of electronic voting, electronic transmission of results and several others.

The opposition is led by Adalberto Costa Junior of the Uniao Nacional para a independencia Total de Angola (UNITA).

“While the world watches keenly to see how the process would be managed, the incumbent has promised to deliver on Angolan dreams. However, there are many underlying questions— will the people give him another chance? Are the National Electoral Commission fully ready? These and more are what we’re yet to find out and African Peace Magazine UK is on ground to physically monitor the Elections and report the developments live from all the provinces and poll booths,” Ajare said in the statement.

Meanwhile, in line with African Peace Magazine’s mandate of promoting peace through innovation, entrepreneurship, unity, and integration in the continent, the African Peace Magazine UK, in conjunction with her strategic partners, Rethink Africa Foundation, African Fact Checkers, Centre for Peace and Conflict Management in Africa and African Right Watch, is set to host the African Peace Award 2022 in London from November 11 to 12, 2022.

The event themed, ‘Evolving a Sustainable Peace Architecture in a Changing World’ is designed to host business, political, and diplomatic leaders. It is also set to have in attendance, policy makers and think-tanks on Africa and Africa related issues.

The African Peace Awards 2022 seeks to honour persons, institutions, organisations, governments and others whose laudable actions and efforts have in one way or the other improved or contributed to peace keeping and conflict management in Africa as well as improving the lives of Africans.

Last year, awards were given and received by H.E the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, the First Lady of the Federal Republic Nigeria, H.E, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Hon. Justice Stella Anukam, Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples Right.

The former President of Sierra Leone, H.E Ernest Bai Koroma; Secretary to the Government of the Federation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha Esq; the First Lady of Kwara State, H.E Amb. Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq; H.E the First Lady of Taraba State, H.E Barr. Anna Mbasugun Darius Ishaku; Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN former Attorney General of the Federation; Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Ahmed Raji, SAN.

Others include Prof. Bolaji Owasonye SAN, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC); President of the ECOWAS Court, Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante; Babatunde Irukera Esq, chief executive officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, and several others.

The African Peace brand has noted peace promotion and conflict management in any society alleviate uncertainly and risk which in turn promote economic growth in any given community. It contributes to the economic growth of the community by increasing the productivity in capital and labour as well as good governance.

The African Peace brand introduces its awards in the hopes of effecting change and promoting peace globally and specifically in Africa.