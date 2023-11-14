Luxury menswear fashion company, Africana, has disclosed that it is about to unveil a comprehensive collection named „The Art Of Life.“

The company said „The Art Of Life.“ will debut at the brand‘s inaugural fashion show, Africana Experience Live, a show the organizers said promises to connect guests with their African heritage while immersing them in a contemporary fashion experience.

In a statement, the firm said, having spent a decade in the luxury menswear industry, being a beacon of prosperity, and fostering the spirit of a Pan-African community, Africana has solidified its position in the Nigerian fashion industry and is set to take the global stage.

Chief executive officer, Africana, Charles Oronsaye, and guest creative director, Ifidon Oisamoje, are the pair that has steered the brand‘s evolution.

Speaking on the upcoming collection, Charles stated, “The Art of Life collection is designed to cut across every facet of living–from the boardroom to the bar to the gym to the house–giving you the essentials for existence.

Our brand has continuously sought to create a template for Africans both at home and abroad, that serves as a bridge between our past, present and future. It is my prayer that Africans will continue to be prosperous through collaboration and excellence and this is reflected in the work we have done over the years.

‘‘The brand has become more than a brand but rather a movement of Africans, by Africans, for the world! This is the Art of Life! The Art Of Life collection will take center stage at the brand‘s first-ever fashion show, the Africana Experience Live scheduled to hold in December at Abuja’s Harrow Park. The show will also highlight „The Art of Taste,“ a selection of meticulously curated beverages and cuisine that reflect the essence of Africana culture. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase pieces from the collection during the event.

Guest creative director, Ifidon said, “Our design process has four foundational pillars that have played a major role in shaping this collection. Nostalgia, reminding us to look back and reflect on those who came before us; Optimism, conveying our unwavering belief that we can create a more interesting future; Creativity which is the anchor for everything we do; and Culture–from traditional cultures to all sub-cultures.”