Afrikindness, in partnership with Winners’ Chapel International Leeds, has launched a pioneering Safeguarding Training Pack tailored for faith-based communities.

The initiative, unveiled during a transformative workshop, addresses African and faith-based communities’ unique cultural and spiritual needs, equipping them with tools to safeguard children and young people effectively.

Co-created with safeguarding experts from Voluntary Action Leeds and representatives from seven faith communities, the training pack adapts the Leeds Safeguarding Board’s guidelines. It is uniquely designed to reflect the cultural realities of African congregations, fostering safer environments for vulnerable individuals.

A statement issued by the CEO of Afrikindness, Bunmi Owolabi, said the workshop, held at Winners’ Chapel International Leeds and sponsored by the National Lottery Community Fund, attracted over 110 parents, 30 children, and leaders from various faith groups, including the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Apostolic Missions International Ministries UK (Church on Mission), Chosen Church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, and Meshebah Community Interest Company among others.

The lead trainer who helped develop the pack, Deaconess Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, facilitated the session. She provided a safe and engaging platform for parents to explore safeguarding principles within faith settings.

She says safeguarding requires awareness and proactive measures, emphasising cultural sensitivity in addressing these critical issues.

Highlighting the church’s dedication to child safety, the resident pastor of Winners’ Chapel International Leeds, Pastor Adeyinka Olaniyan, stated: “We are devoted to upholding the safety and wellbeing of every child in our congregation and beyond.”

He also introduced the church’s designated safeguarding leads, underscoring their active role in implementing robust safeguarding measures.

The workshop gained prominence when the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, delivered a keynote address.

In her message, she noted that safeguarding extends beyond the walls of homes, highlighting the indispensable role of faith communities in nurturing moral grounding. “When they unite with families and civic institutions like ourselves, our collective strengths ensure no child is left unsupported. Every one of us has a responsibility to safeguard and care for our children. This is not just a goal for us; we want this to be our legacy, one that will ripple through generations to come,” she remarked.

While commending Afrikindness and Winners’ Chapel for their efforts, she urged other faith communities to adopt similar safeguarding practices.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afrikindness, Bunmi Owolabi, urged churches to uphold moral standards. She said, “A church should be a safe and holy place dedicated to instilling moral values and positively influencing communities and individuals.”

Key issues discussed during the workshop included child molestation, domestic abuse, forced marriages, and exploitation, among others. Trainers addressed barriers to reporting abuse, such as cultural stigma and lack of awareness, while stressing the importance of vigilance in faith settings.

Parents and leaders also shared their experiences, acknowledging that unintentional neglect or ignorance often puts children at risk. The training taught them to recognise signs of harm, understand reporting mechanisms, and establish safer environments for their children at home, school, or community settings like churches.

Afrikindness, a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited organisation, is set to offer this vital training free to nominated leaders from faith communities, empowering them to uphold child protection standards. It assured that the safeguarding training pack will soon be available to churches in Leeds and globally, ensuring that faith communities worldwide are better equipped to protect children.

Through this initiative, Afrikindness and Winners’ Chapel set a standard for safeguarding in faith settings, creating safer spaces for children and inspiring a legacy of care and protection for future generations.