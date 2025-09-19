Fresh revelations have emerged on the tragic fire at Afriland Tower in Lagos Island, with emergency officials confirming that smoke from a burning lithium battery inverter system was responsible for most of the fatalities.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday at the six-storey commercial building in Marina, left at least 10 people dead and several others injured.

The victims, who were later identified as staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and United Capital Plc, succumbed in hospitals after inhaling toxic fumes.

Emergency responders disclosed that the fire itself was not the primary threat but the lithium battery powering the building’s inverter system that emitted deadly smoke that spread quickly.

“The occupants of the building had inhaled smoke while they panicked to exit the building. The fire itself was never the threat; it was the lithium battery powering the inverter, which was an alternative source of power, that ignited,” an emergency official, who declined to be named said. “Nobody can inhale that kind of smoke for one minute without becoming unconscious.”

Another responder explained that the smoke displaced oxygen in the tower.

“The smoke, laden with carbon monoxide, quickly displaced oxygen inside the tower, leaving trapped occupants gasping for breath. Although the flames were extinguished in record time, many of the victims had already suffered critical inhalation injuries,” the official said.

Contrary to initial reports, officials said no bodies were recovered at the scene. Officials clarified that all 10 deaths occurred in hospitals. “Those who inhaled smoke but received timely treatment survived. It was only the severe cases that led to death,” one source added.

Medical officials who treated victims confirmed that most casualties were linked to smoke complications.

“When they were brought here, the emergency responders briefed us that they could not be resuscitated at the scene of the incident due to the heavy smoke they had inhaled,” a health worker said.

“During treatment, it was discovered that some of them had underlying health issues which triggered complications, resulting in their death.”

According to Punch, a chemistry lecturer at Adekunle Ajasin University, Dr. Bankole Owolabi, explained that lithium battery fumes are especially dangerous.

“When a lithium battery explodes, the thick black smoke you see comes from its carbon content burning. But beyond the soot, dangerous metals such as magnesium, manganese, cobalt, and nickel escape into the air. These are heavy metals. When inhaled, they can interact with the lungs and blood, leading to bioaccumulation in the body. Over time, this can cause cancers and other serious health problems,” he warned.

Similarly, medical doctor Odunaiya Sulaimon highlighted the impact of carbon monoxide on the human body.

“In cases of massive smoke inhalation, the inhaled carbon monoxide competes with oxygen and attaches itself more strongly to red blood cells, forming what is known as carboxyhemoglobin. As a result, organs such as the heart, lungs, and brain are deprived of oxygen, a condition called ischemia. Without oxygen, tissues begin to die, leading to necrosis and organ failure,” he explained.

In response to the incident, the Federal Fire Service announced a nationwide fire safety compliance audit of public and private buildings.

He added that a task force would be deployed to enforce safety standards, train facility managers, sanction errant facilities, and strengthen collaboration with regulators.