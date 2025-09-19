For the second day since the end of emergency rule in Rivers State, people have trooped out in their thousands to welcome Governor Siminalayi Fubara back to the state.

The previous day on Wednesday, thousands have thronged the Government House, Port Harcourt in anticipation of the Fubara’s return to the state to resume duties after the six-month state of emergency.

President Bola Tinubu had declared emergency rule in March the midst of the political crisis that rocked the state.

However, the governor, it was learnt, was tied down by inexplicable official duties.

On Thursday, with feelers that the governor will come in via the Port Harcourt International Airport, thousands of Rivers people have taken up every available space at the airport in anticipation of the governor’s arrival.

LEADERSHIP observed road leading into the airport has been taken over by a long stretch of vehicles by people from all walks of life.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the governor was yet to land at the airport.

More Photos Below: