Anticipation is building as the prestigious Afrique Mommies Award (AMA) 2025 prepares to return on October 31, 2025, at Park 8 Event Centre in Sam Houston, Texas. The event promises to be a celebration of excellence, impact, and global unity.

Organised by the Akinloye Laide Foundation, the award has earned a reputation as one of the most respected platforms recognising individuals and organisations whose contributions transcend borders and uplift humanity.

This year’s edition will shine a spotlight on four distinct categories: Mother Award – Celebrating strength, sacrifice, and nurturing leadership; City People Award – Honouring community excellence and professional influence; Celebrity Award – Recognising entertainers and public figures who inspire and uplift and Humanitarian Award – Highlighting those devoted to compassion and service.

Beyond an award ceremony, organisers emphasise that AMA is a cultural movement – a blend of recognition, entertainment, and empowerment that brings together changemakers, creatives, and leaders from around the globe.

“The AMA is more than a show – it’s a platform to inspire, to honor, and to spark positive change,” said Emmanuel Olorunmagba, Media Director for the event.

With its 2025 edition themed around service, culture, and humanity, the Afrique Mommies Award continues its mission to celebrate excellence and foster a global spirit of community.