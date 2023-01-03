Palpable fear has enveloped parts of Imo State following the attack on a former Governor of the State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, by gunmen in Ehime Mbano local government area of the State on Monday.

This is even as unknown gunmen attacked and burned down the Afor Atta Police Divisional headquarters in Njaba local government area of the State on Tuesday.

Ohakim was on Monday ambushed by yet-to-be identified gunmen at Oriagu, Ehime Mbano local government area of the State. Four of police escorts and a driver were gunned down during the shooting that ensued.

The former governor expressed gratitude to God for preservation of his life and two children, as well as his driver, who steered his bullet-proof vehicle to safety.

Callers on different radio stations in the State on Tuesday expressed concerns about increasing attacks and killings in parts of the State.

Many said they have cut short their Christmas vacation in their villages even as some said they will avoid all highbrow events and ceremonies.

In a similar development, gunmen have razed the Afor Atta divisional police headquarters in the Njaba local government area of the State.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the attackers threw explosives into the station and razed it down, however, adding that no policeman was on duty when the attackers struck.

He said, “The hoodlums threw in petrol bombs and set the station ablaze. Nobody dared to come out because it was dark. Now the entire place has been deserted.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Imo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Michael Abattam, proved abortive as he did not take the calls put across to his known phone line.

Imo State had come under attacks from gunmen even as some communities have been deserted by people over safety concerns.