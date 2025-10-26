Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have continued their successful operations against terrorists in the North-East region by neutralising 10 insurgents along the Gamboru-Dikwa-Marte axis in Borno State on Saturday.

This followed a previous encounter where over 50 terrorists were neutralised at the Katarko axis in Yobe State and some parts of Borno State in foiled multiple attacks by the terrorists last Wednesday night.

The troops in the Gamboru-Dikwa-Marte operation recoverd five AK-47 rifles; one PKT Machine gun, three locally-made (dane) guns, two fabricated pistols; five AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.62mm special rounds, huge cache of 7.62 x 54mm linked ammunition, boxes of cartridges; two motorcycles, two bicycles, one radio, one dane gun barrel, one water flask, one raincoat, and one blanket, in addition to assorted charms.

A statement issued to journalists on Sunday in Maiduguri by the media information officer, Joint Task Force (North-East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said: “Following the neutralisation of over 50 terrorists in a previous encounter at Katarko axis, troops of Operation Hadin Kai in another encounter along Gamboru-Dikwa-Marte neutralised 10 additional insurgents, secured weapons and equipment.”

Uba said in the precision night operation, troops of Sector 1 from 24 Task Force Brigade Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) successfully defeated terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate into Gamboru Ngala from the Flatari axis.

He said the miscreants subsequently diverted towards Dikwa after suffering casualties but were again ambushed and scores neutralised on the Dikwa-Marte road.

Continuing, the OPHK media information officer said, “At approximately 23:50 hours on 25 October 2025, while manning a pre-established ambush position, the troops identified and engaged the hostile elements. The unit delivered heavy and accurate suppressive fire, forcing the insurgents to retreat in disarray.

“At first light, following a period of limited visibility, the area was systematically exploited. The subsequent clearance operation confirmed a total of 10 insurgents had been neutralised. A thorough search of the vicinity led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and equipment.

“Recovered items include: 5 x AK-47 rifles, One PKT Machine gun, 3 x locally-made (dane) guns, 2 x fabricated pistols; 5 x AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.62mm special rounds, huge cache of 7.62 x 54mm linked ammunition, boxes of cartridges; 2 x motorcycles, 2 x bicycles, 1 x radio; 1 x dane gun barrel, 1 x water flask, 1 x raincoat, 1 x blanket, and assorted charms.”

He added that the Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry, vigilance, and tactical proficiency during the operation, saying that the success of the ambush underscored the effectiveness of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and reaffirmed the commitment of OPHK to sustaining offensive actions, protecting civilians, and restoring lasting peace and stability in the North-East region.