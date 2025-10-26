Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has sparked fresh reactions online after she unveiled her new home amid ongoing marital tension with her billionaire husband and lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The 25-year-old actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share photos and a short video of her newly acquired mansion, accompanied by a caption that read, “In my house I am a Queen.”

She added in a follow-up line, “Needed a roof over my head so I got this for me and my family.”

The post has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans and followers, some congratulating her for the new home, while others interpreted the statement as a subtle dig at her husband, Nwoko, amid the couple’s recent fight.

Her post followed a turbulent week for the Nollywood star and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, whose six-year marriage, long marked by a wide age gap and public scrutiny, as the crisis has now spiralled into a full-blown spectacle.

Recall that on October 18, Nigerians woke up to a viral video showing Regina Daniels in tears outside her Abuja home. In the clip, the actress could be heard saying: “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

In response, Ned Nwoko denied all allegations of domestic abuse, describing the claims as “untrue and deeply hurtful.”

The Delta North Senator, however, countered Regina with his own accusations, alleging that Regina was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, which he said had strained their marriage.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem,” Nwoko said in a statement.

“She must continue her rehabilitation programme, or I fear for her life and safety.”

According to him, he had insisted that his wife undergo rehabilitation either in Abuja or abroad in Jordan, where “she would have no access to harmful substances.”