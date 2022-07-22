Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has said his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors who were aggrieved over the presidential running mate saga would not dump the party.

Ortom said Wike and the other governors agreed after a meeting in London that they won’t defect from PDP. Atiku’s choice of Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa had infuriated Wike and some of his colleagues. Wike had emerged a favourite of key members of the party to emerge Atiku’s running mate.

In what seemed like a protest, Wike and some other PDP governors, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia had stayed away from party activities, including the recent governorship election in Osun which PDP won.

But Ortom who featured on Arise Television programme, “The Morning Show,” yesterday, revealed that while in London he met with Wike and the other governors and that they resolved not to leave the party.

He also said the PDP presidential candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar has agreed to reach out to Wike to pacify him over the saga. Ortom added that Atiku asked him to persuade Wike for the reconciliation meeting to hold.

Stressing that he would be pacified, when Wike is pacified, the Benue State governor added that Wike remains a factor in PDP having sustained the party all through the period most party members left.

He said, “I actually met with Governor Wike in London. I also met with my brother the governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde and the governor of Abia State and that provided an opportunity for us to brainstorm on what was happening back home in our party, PDP, especially.

“One thing I want to assure you and Nigerians is that we’re not going to defect to any political party. We are members of PDP. Wike, in particular, has been very instrumental to the growth of our party in the absence of any former president produced by our dear party.

“We are aware that President Obasanjo that was produced by this party retired, you’re aware President Goodluck Jonathan also has issues and so he decided to not get involved in what is happening in the party.

“So, Wike was the anchor man and so we discussed this matter in our meeting in London and we all agreed we are not leaving the party that let there be due process and the needful should be done to ensure that everybody is carried along. Since the emergence of PDP in Nigeria Wike has been there, “ he said.

He said some of them left because of the injustice meted on them but Wike stayed put. He said Wike was instrumental to his return to PDP when he wanted to leave APC. Ortom who revealed that he was one of those who encouraged Wike to pick the vice presidential slot, added that the leadership of the party should have reached out to Wike immediately to pacify him.

He continued: “But the good thing for the PDP family is that we are all still members of the PDP we’re working together, and we look forward that the leadership of the party will do the needful to bring all of us together.

“Thank God our presidential candidate has reached out to me to also further persuade Governor Wike that he is coming to see him, they will sit down together and discuss. For me, once that is done that is the end of it. I took my time because at that point I was not very clear about the happenings and I went into hibernation and I’m out now.

“My decision is that let our presidential candidate discuss with Wike. Once there is an agreement on what to do to move forward, we can work on that because I don’t like betraying people.”

On his absence during activities leading to the Osun election exercise he said he travelled to the United Kingdom and United States.

While congratulating Adeleke on the governorship election victory, he said he is very happy that Osun people spoke not just for PDP but for Nigerians. He said what happened in Osun will translate to other elections because Nigerians are fed up with excuses on security, economy and other things.

The governor however dismissed insinuations that his trip to the United States and United Kingdom was to report President Muhammadu Buhari to the international community. He said his trip was to correct the misrepresentation of facts on the terrorists activities going on in his state and the country.

According to him, “I am only stating the obvious in the country. The situation in Benue State and the country is not hidden. I have learned enough to know that Nigeria is a sovereign country and I know that I cannot go and report it to the UK, US or other bodies.”

He added, “Today if Nigeria disintegrates and slides into crisis, it will affect the world. The humanitarian crisis will be huge. It is not about partisanship. I am only concerned about the country. Several of the Fulanis have stated on several occasions that Nigeria belongs to them and are unleashing violence on the people and nobody is saying anything, why should I keep quiet?”

He said terrorist attacks on Benue has led to the displacement of over 1.5 million people that he has been grappling with, stressing that he is speaking for the people who elected him to draw the attention of the international community to come to the aid of the state.