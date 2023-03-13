A former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has returned to his farm after the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

Anyim, a former Senate President from 2000 to 2003, contested for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket and lost in 2022.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) took to his Facebook page on Monday to announce his return to farm.

Anyim wrote: “Today I worked on my farm. It was very refreshing to behold the plants shooting out fresh leaves in response to the early rains.

“I relished pruning the plants at my Bush mango (ogbono) plantation, consistent with my programme to transit from ambition to passion

“I can tell you! it is uplifting to nurse other lives (including plants and animals) to flourish.”