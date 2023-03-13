The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has directed Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands to ensure that investigations in all cases of violations against the 2022 Electoral Act during the February 25, 2023 presidential and National Assembly electioneering process are swiftly concluded and the case files forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for prosecution.

This is even as the IGP has tasked strategic police managers to engage stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues.

The IGP said this would ensure all-inclusive election security management and accord Nigerians benefits/leverage of active participation, to achieve free, fair, and credible gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections slated for March 18, 2023.

The inspector-general of police has also urged well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the Police and other law enforcement agencies tasked with election security management, to ensure a hitch-free security architecture for all and sundry particularly the voters, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials so that all citizens can exercise their franchise without molestation, harassment and security threats.