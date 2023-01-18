The new managing director/CEO of Alliance and General(A&G) Insurance Plc, Mrs. Felicia Bolajoko David, has facilitated payment of about N203 million claims to policyholders within seven months of taking over the helms of affair of the insurance firm.

Mrs. Felicia Bolajoko David’s appointment as the company’s MD/CEO took effect on the 9th of March 2022, an appointment that was later confirmed on the 10th of June 2022 by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Under her watch, the company has paid outstanding and current claims worth over N203 million between June and December, 2022.

This is even as she has totally repositioned the organisational structure of the company for the better.

Within seven months of her administration, she equally improved the company’s financial turnover which reflects through a number of strategies she embarked on.

To this effect, four Alliance and General regional offices were created with competent Heads chosen to oversee over 22 branches under their supervision. This has led to a smoother and faster business operation across the branches nationwide.

Reacting to the development, Mrs. David expressed her intentions to grow Alliance and General branches in all states of the country and aims at international expansion.

In her quest to entrench global best practices, she disclosed that she has embarked on the fortification of the Technical and Operations Team to improve turnaround time and customer experience by the introduction of seasoned professionals into the team.

Aside business as usual, corporate social responsibility is receiving more attention in her administration as she has led several humanitarian service projects including visits to orphanage homes and extending acts of kindness to the less privileged in the society.

Mrs. David is a versatile, skilled and result oriented professional with over three decades’ experience in the insurance industry cutting across Insurance Broking, Sales, Claims Management and Underwriting.

Prior to her present position at Alliance and General, she has held the position of deputy director Technical; executive director, Technical; general manager, and chief technical officer(CTO) since 2017 when she joined the company.

She had earlier worked in Lombard Insurance Company Nigeria Limited (1992 – 1994), Glanvill Enthoven & Company Nigeria Limited (1994 – 2009), FBN Insurance Brokers Limited (2009 – 2013), WAPIC Insurance PLC (2013 – 2016).

Felicia is a graduate of Actuarial Science from University of Lagos and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Ladoke Akintola University. She is also an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).