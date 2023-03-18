The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the rescheduled Governorship and State House of Assembly elections held on Saturday in Nasarawa State.

At the GRA (A1) Polling Unit 010, in Keffi, headquarters of Keffi local government area of the State, the main opposition party got 159 votes, while the ruling party polled 129 votes.

The outcome showed a difference of 30 votes between both parties in the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer, Okoh Ebenezer Everest.

LEADERSHIP reports that Adamu had earlier lost the polling unit to the Labour Party in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held three weeks ago.

According to the latest results, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got one, while the Labour Party (LP) which created an upset during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections recorded zero vote.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Labour Party had earlier collapsed its structure into that of the PDP for the Governorship and State House of Assembly polls.

He also lost his senatorial district to Ahmed Wadada of the SDP in the National Assembly elections three weeks ago.

Our correspondent reports that APC also lost the State House of Assembly poll in Senator Adamu’s polling unit to PDP.

In the result announced by INEC, PDP polled 133 votes against APC’s 108, while the SDP polled 33 votes.