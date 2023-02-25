Nigerian celebrities are lending their voices in final calls to the citizenry to vote before the elections today.

The calls come as pleas to vote wisely, clarification of polling unit location, reminders to eschew vote selling, and a rebuttal to a presidential candidate’s comment on youth voters.

Beauty Queen and Nigerian delegate at the Miss Globe World, Esther Gabriel, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the present elections to right the wrong decisions the citizenry has made in the past.

“Here is another opportunity, another chance to right our wrongs and make informed and unbiased decisions. This is the time as Nigerians to make the decision to either free ourselves from the shackles or continue to live in bondage. Remember hunger and insecurity does not care about tribe or religion. Vote wisely, vote right,” Gabriel wrote in an Instagram post.

Skit-maker Ashmusy (nee Amarachi Amusi) in her Instagram post narrated to her fans her experience rejecting a presidential candidate’s offer of N10 to N20 million for a political post on her platform. An offer she said was quite tempting regardless.

The realization however that her relatives and loved ones will be the ones to suffer the most if she voted the wrong person she declined.

“In this country, even the rich are suffering. How can I work so much to make my money in naira, just for the naira to be dropping like pure water every day. If you change it to pounds or dollars, you will just cry. Please we are all tired, forget. Abeg.”

Meanwhile, actress Kate Henshaw has rebuffed a statement by the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, during a BBC interview. In the interview, Atiku said youths should vote for Labour Party when told that the party is popular among youths.

Reacting to the interview Henshaw said, “someone said they have no structure … Let the youth vote for them … So shall it be …! The percentage of youth is far greater than the old and elderly … So shall it be … Arrogance is not a good quality of leadership. Shikena.”

Nigeria’s general elections comprising the presidential and national assembly elections holds today February 25, 2023, to be followed by the gubernatorial elections on March 11.