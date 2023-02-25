The craze to have a perfect body,is no longer the exclusive preserve of Hollywood female celebrities.Nigerian female celebrities have also joined their foreign counterparts, in spending huge sums of money on cosmetic surgery.LEADERSHIP Weekend takes a look at 5 Nigeria female celebrities who have enhanced their curves.

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke won Big Brother Naija season 4in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show.The reality TV star went under the knife to enhance her body shape.In an interview with the media on why she enhanced her curves she said,“I did it for myself. I did it to enhance my confidence. I wanted to look good in what I wear. I’m into fashion. I have to have a certain type of body for myself.

“I feel like those ones that are hiding the truth, they probably don’t have the confidence; they feel like they did it for someone.

“But I did it for myself. I did it to sell my business. So, I don’t think there is anything to be ashamed of in enhancing your body.

The media personality further argued people who undergo plastic surgery as well as those who bleach their skin and others who wear false eyelashes are all in the same boat; because they do so to enhance their looks.

“People are bleaching…bleaching, make we no talk about am. It’s all the same thing. That is another form of enhancement because it’s not the way God created you.

“Even those that fix eyelashes. All these things, if we talk about them; they are the same. So, if you think you are ‘that girl’, leave yourself the way God created you,” she added.

Toke Makinwa

Radio personality, television host, actress and author,Toke Makinwa is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments.

The celebrity made headlines few years ago when her fans noticed a change in her body shape.The media personality confirmed the rumours in a question and answer session on an episode of Toke Moments on Youtube. She said she had surgery done on her body and had a lip filler.

Giving reasons, Toke said she enhanced her body to look better and curvy in clothes.

Toke added that she does not regret undergoing surgery.

“Yes I worked on my body but my breast is real. I had a lip filler because I wanted to launch my lipstick brand but now I don’t think it is necessary.

“Also I enhanced my body after I got my fibroids removed. I did that because I wanted to feel better in clothes.

“I do not regret enhancing my body because it’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I wanted to look curvy and I love it.”

Tonto Dike

Nollywood actress Tonto Dike is another female celebrity who has gone under the knife.The actress had shared photos of her before and post the surgery on her Instagram page.

She said someone had asked her why she had a surgery, and she hoped the difference between both photos, and enhanced curves, have provided answers.

“Someone asked me why #ISurgery,” she wrote in the photo caption. “Well I hope with this one point of mine I have answered.”

Nengi

Big Brother Naija lockdown contestant Nengi,also underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her body.Nengi,said she did liposuction surgery because she was not confident of her big stomach.

Speaking on why she went for the procedure,she said, ”I have always wanted to do surgery because I felt like I had a really big stomach.

”I did liposuction, I only removed fat from my stomach. I feel if you are not confident about something and you can change it then do it. I always had to wear a waist trainer and it was really stressful for me.

When asked if she moved the fat from her stomach to her buttocks, she denied saying ”I think that is the mistake I made because I wanted it as natural as possible. I did not want it too big so I said they should not put the fat in the buttocks.”

Reacting to the backlash that followed the liposuction revelation, Nengi said it was really small-minded to talk about something someone did with their money.

”First of all, to do a surgery you have to be bold, It is not about money alone so if someone decides to do it I feel like it’s nobody’s business also it is not anyone’s money and people should respect others decision because it is their life and they can do whatever.”

Khloe

This BBNaija star has been hailed by many as having the best plastic surgeon after she had her body done and continued to flaunt it online. According to fans, her body enhancement looks realistic.

Big Brother Naija double double wahala ex housemate, Khloe Abiri better known online as Koko by Khloe, has opened up on how she maintains her surgically enhanced figure.

It is no longer news that the BBN ex housemate went under the knife to get a curvier figure.

The reality star and beauty entrepreneur made this known on her Instagram page in a lengthy post.

Khloe shared a video of her undergoing Lymphatic drainage massage which she uses in maintaining her new figure.

She revealed that the procedure is always highly recommended by plastic surgeons during the recovery stage following cosmetic procedures.

Khloe revealed that despite being over two years since she went for the surgery, she still continue her routine of massage to constantly give her the desired result.

She wrote, “After my procedure my surgeon said I only need 10 massages which I was charged for but I read somewhere online that 21 sessions is perfect. After that I was still swollen and feeling so many discomfort until 6 month later I was on YouTube and I stumbled on a page talking about how to get good results and the lady has been doing her massages for almost 3years, trust me her body was perfect.