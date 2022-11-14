Governor Mai Mala Buni has supported 200 orphans from the 17 local government areas of the state with N10 million with each of them getting N50, 000..

Buni had in April 2022, supported 200 orphans also selected from the 17 local government areas of the state with the sum of N50, 000 each.

The governor who personally supervised the distribution of the funds at the Government House Damaturu stressed the need for more support to orphans and the vulnerable for better society.

He said his administration considers the life and plight of orphans among other vulnerable in the society as key in the quest for carrying everybody along at all times.

“Our decision to wade into supporting the orphans, widows among other vulnerable was meant to empower them with a start-up capital for self-reliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must join hands together to help those who lost their parents taking into cognizance the decade age insurgency in our areas and the number of orphans and widows across the state.

“I am therefore directing the office of the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to liaise with the office of the Hon Commissioner Ministry of Wealth Creation Empowerment and Employment Generation towards empowering the selected widows.”

Buni used the forum and commended the Qatari Foundation for their infrastructural support especially to orphans and vulnerable people across the state.

The coordinator of the programme who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Mallam Kyari commended Buni over his concern to the plight of the orphans and widows across the state.

“This is the second time that His Excellency is supporting another set of 200 orphans with cash within a short period of time.