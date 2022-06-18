Barely a month after suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists killed over 55 scrap metal scavengers in two local government areas of Borno State, the insurgents have again killed no fewer than 13 scavengers in Borno State.

The previous attacks took pace in a community in Dikwa local government area of the State where the terrorists killed 23 youths while scavenging for scrap metals, and in Kala-Balge local government area where over 32 youths suffered similar fate while sourcing for their means of livelihood.

According to intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, and made available to our correspondent, in the present attack, the Boko Haram fighters attacked the group of scavengers on Saturday in Goni Kurmi, Bama local government area of the State.

The top security sources said that dozens of other people including women, who were Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), fled the scene and now taking refuge in Bama.

The source added that the Boko Haram members believed to be from Gazuwa town, came on four hilux vehicles and motorcycles while others on foot, surrounded the victims before unleashing terror on them.

The source added that the victims comprised 11 male and two females.

Boko Haram terrorists have repeatedly attack scrap metal scavengers, accusing them of stealing abandoned properties in deserted communities.

The latest killing brings the death toll to 63 within the past four weeks.

On May 22, the insurgents killed 32 scrap metal scavengers at Modu village in Kala-Balge Local Government Area, while 23 others were murdered at Mukdala village of Dikwa LGA.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, said the victims usually sneak into the forests from the towns without informing the security agencies for scrap metal scavenging.