The United Kingdom has again warned it citizens against travelling to some Nigerian States, including Abuja the nation’s capital, following initial terror alert it issued last month.

The UK, the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, Germany and Bulgaria were among the countries that warned their citizens to avoid essential travels in Nigerian and keep away from crowded places. Some of these countries citizens have reportedly been asked to consider leaving the country over imminent terror alert.

In a travel advisory update released on Monday 7 November by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) the UK government warned that from ‘Amber’ the citizens are ‘advised against all but essential travel’, urging the citizens to check the travel advisory regularly.

“FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. There continues to be a number of states in Nigeria where we advise British Nationals against all but essential travel. These include: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“We also advise against all travel to: Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, and the riverine areas of Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State,” the statement said.

The UK keeps its Travel Advice under regular review and in making these assessments, and uses information from a wide range of sources. The travel advice is constantly reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.

“Although the FCDO Travel Advice no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, it makes clear that some risks remain. British Nationals should read the Travel Advice before travelling,” the statement said.