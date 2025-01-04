Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday again replied former governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, over claims that he was turning the state into his personal property.

Speaking at a luncheon in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike fired back at the former governor, denying converting the oil-rich state into his private estate, according to Channels TV.

Odili, a two-term governor of Rivers State, had accused Wike, also an ex-governor of the state, of self-interest.

Odili who spoke at an event in Port Harcourt on December 28 commended the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for preventing Wike from turning the state into the latter’s private estate.

“It is now over 12 months since 25th October 2023, when a fierce existential fight, though unnecessary, was waged against Governor Fubara over the soul of Rivers State.

“With assuring fortitude, Governor Fubara confronted the challenge, prevented the quest by one man to capture the state as a private estate, emancipated Rivers people, steadied governance and made civil servants and Rivers people happier as it used to be until he left office in 2007,” Odili said.