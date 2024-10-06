Deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for heeding the request of the House of Representatives to upgrade the national honour conferred on the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, from Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) to the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Reacting to the development, Agbese who commended the president’s action also called on him to also upgrade Kalu’s honour from CON to CFR to be at par with the deputy senate president.

He said: “What our leader, the President and Commander-in-Chief has done has clearly shown that he is a listening leader. We are elated that he listened to us and corrected the historical misstep by giving the Office of the Speaker the respect it deserves.

“Just a few days ago, we pleaded with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to revisit the historical anomaly and he has done the needful. We are grateful.

“However, we are equally asking that the CON earlier conferred on the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu should be upgraded to CFR. Come to think of it, the Deputy Senate President bagged a CFR. It is only logical that his counterpart in the House is accorded the same status.

“Like we argued last week, this is not about the person but about institutions. We are doing this for history, for posterity. We know that Mr President will do it again.”