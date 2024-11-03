The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has activated a solar mini hybrid grid of 100kWp capacity in Uhuafor Nomeh community in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State after 18 years of blackout.

The project is expected to improve the socio-economic life of the people in the community and three other neighbouring communities which have lived without electricity for over 18 years.

The project was completed under the Rural Electrification Fund – Call 2 programme of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Commissioning the project, Governor Peter Mbah, who was represented by his special adviser on power, Sir Joe Aneke, commended the REA for its unwavering commitment to bringing sustainable energy solutions to rural communities across the country, saying the electricity project in Nomeh would bring a lasting solution to the problem of lack of electricity in the rural communities.

The governor noted that the project aligns with his agenda of fostering innovation, improving rural infrastructure and creating a green, energy-sufficient state.

“Let me thank the Rural Electrification Agency for their collaboration, the dedicated engineers and technicians for their expertise and most importantly, the people of Nomeh for your patience and belief in this project as the first mini-grid solar power plant is commissioned in Nomeh,” he said.

He urged the people in the community to take full advantage of the project and care for the shared asset, saying it is their resource for growth and betterment.

“This facility must be protected to ensure it serves the community reliably and sustainably while the network system is extended to connect other households and villages in Nomeh,” he stated.

Mbah pledged his administration’s readiness to work with the Rural Electrification Agency to develop other projects proposed for the state, adding that he was looking forward to engaging with the agency in that regard.

The REA managing director/CEO, Abubakar Aliyu, represented by the executive director, Rural Electrification Fund, Engr Doris Uboh, stated that the project is one of the many testaments of the work that the federal government does through REA, connecting last-mile communities to clean, sustainable energy sources and facilitating the growth of socioeconomic systems through productive use.

Aliyu told them that President Bola Tinubu prioritises their welfare and that of rural communities across the country and would continue working to ensure no community was left behind.

The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe I. O. Mbah, appreciated the federal government and the implementers of the project for finding the community worthy to provide this kind of infrastructure which he said would improve their livelihoods.

“We have been in a celebratory mood since this project was completed. This is because, since 2006, we haven’t seen electricity in Nomeh. But we can now drink cold water in our community while our children who used to burn the proverbial midnight candle are now using electric bulbs to study,” he said.