Attorney-general of the federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has been urged to withdraw all the no- prosecution notice on the Senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, to pave way for fresh criminal prosecution against him.

Achepa Oche Francis, in a petition submitted to the office of the AGF and dated on December 12, urged the AGF to reopen the allegations of gun running pending against the senator.

“Some years back, Senator Moro was indicted for gun running and arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Abuja”, he said.

Francis in the petition alleged that due process was not followed in granting the Nolle prosequi.

According to him, “It is also on record that as minister of the Interior, Senator Abba Moro was arraigned in court for procurement fraud and job recruitment racketeering that caused the loss of lives. He was however discharged by the court.

“We also appeal to the minister to mandate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to appeal his acquittal over fraud-related cases as minister of the Interior by engaging experts to handle the appeal in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We desire that the processes that led to the convoking of Nolle prosequi by the former attorney general of the federation be revisited as soon as possible with a view to unravelling, if due process was followed, of which we doubt.

“If urgent steps are not taken, it could make a mockery of the anti-corruption drive of this administration. It also indicates that the government is selective in prosecuting the war against corruption.”

Francis said the allegations against Senator Abba Moro are too numerous to be ignored.