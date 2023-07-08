AGILE Team Applauds Zamfara Gov’t Over Adolescent Girls’ Education

The World Bank Assisted Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment(AGILE AF Project-Zamfara) has commended Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, for his strong commitment towards improved education in the State.

State Project Coordinator, AGILE AF Project-Zamfara, Saadatu Abdu Gusau, made the commendation shortly after submitting all the required documents for the successful take-off AGILE AF Project in Zamfara State to the World Bank Office in Abuja.

She said the governor, who approved the payment of the State Counterpart Fund, had unrelentingly assured that the payment was made without undue delay.

Abdu Gusau explained that the state has been missing a lot of educational-related opportunities in the past, adding that Governor Lawal has assured her of a full-fledged support to ensure an effective implementation of the project.

Saadatu Abdu Gusau restated that the Adolescent Girls Education will enjoy massive constructions and renovations of schools, Digital Skills, and Financial Support for both girls and their caregivers among other components of the project.