JUST-IN: Trailer Accident Kills 4 In FCT

A trailer accident has claimed the lives of at least four persons at Dutse-Baupma opposite AYM Shafar Filling Station along Dutse-Bwari expressway in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The accident, which occurred at about noon on Saturday as a result of failed brake from a trailer carrying sharp sand, also affected a black Toyota Highlander Jeep, a black Hilux pickup van belonging to the Nigeria Police Force, and a commercial tricycle.

An eyewitness, Abdul Mohammed, explained that the trailer carrying sand failed to brake from the Usman Dam junction along the Dutse-Bwari expressway and had to crash into the vehicles where almost all the occupants lost their lives.

“I was about to cross over to the main road with my car when I saw the trailer on a high-speed drive past us and started crashing on vehicles. Bystanders at the Tipper garage junction were lucky that they quickly noticed that the trailer had failed to break, so they quickly scampered for safety.

“The trailer driver, the passengers, and the occupant of the Police Hilux were not lucky at all, as they all died instantly while people in the Highlander Jeep and Keke NAPEP were seriously injured. About than four people died on the spot.