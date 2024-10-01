The Governing Council of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, has approved the appointment of Professor (Mrs) Jessica Agoh as the university librarian.

Agoh, who will serve in this role for five years, was previously appointed as the university’s pioneer head of the Library and Information Science Department.

The position of university librarian became vacant on August 30, 2023. In response, the 9th Governing Council constituted a committee on July 23, 2024, to screen and shortlist candidates for the role.

In accordance with the Federal Universities of Agriculture Act (CAP F22 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004) and the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2012, the university initiated the appointment process for the university