Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari has flagged off WACOT Rice Limited’s 2024 dry-season farming input distribution to out-grower farmers in Argungu, Kebbi State.

The out-grower programme seeks to increase the quality of smallholder farmer livelihoods with access to required agri-input financing, capacity-building training on Yield Enhancement Techniques (YET), and Good Agronomic Practices (GAP).

The minister, who also inspected WACOT Rice’s state-of-the-art 250,000-ton mill ahead of its inauguration, expressed delight with the initiative, noting that it would boost farmers’ productivity and income.

Kyari lauded WACOT Rice and its parent company, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, for empowering farmers across various value chains nationwide.

Highlighting TGI’s substantial investments in agriculture and other sectors, the minister affirmed the alignment of these investments with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Chairman of WACOT Rice and vice chairman (Africa), TGI Group, Farouk Gumel emphasised WACOT Rice’s unwavering commitment to boost Nigeria’s food security.

He highlighted the inclusivity of the outgrower programme, to support farmers of all demographics with certified seeds, agrochemicals, and training sessions to enhance productivity and income.

According to a statement by the company, over 10,000 registered farmers including women and youth in the state, will receive agri-inputs, water pumps, training sessions and extension support during the dry season farming period.

Commenting on the activity, one of the farmers, Hajia Nafisa from Augie local government area also appreciated WACOT Rice for the initiative.

Also Ibrahim Alhassan, a Dabuzama Rice Farmers Association member, expressed heartfelt gratitude by acknowledging the significant impact of Wacot Rice through its Agri-input loan program.

Alhassan said, “Wacot Rice’s continuous assistance, from providing essential inputs showcased in the display stand to comprehensive training and capacity building, has transformed our lives”.