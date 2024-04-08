An agriculture expert and former programme manager, Abia Agriculture Development Programme, Israel Amanze has said all-inclusive agriculture is the way out of the country’s current economic crisis.

Amanze spoke to LEADERSHIP after addressing members of Abia Grassroots Movement from the 187 wards of the state on modern farming techniques at Nkwogbu in Isiala Ngwa local government.

“It mustn’t be a large-scale farm. One can start by using any available empty space within his or her compound. By this, we will be moving towards ameliorating the situation,” he noted.

The founder of the non-governmental organisation explained that in its bid to ensure the members are food sufficient, it had trained and empowered some of them on various agriculture programmes.

At the meeting, the one-time commissioner for cooperative and poverty eradication in the state urged the members, “To register and participate in the numerous state and federal governments agriculture programmes.”

Amanze, who is the managing director of IZYBEST Integrated Services Ltd, used the forum to announce that the company has commenced the sale of fertiliser at subsidised prices to farmers.

In their separate responses, the chairman of the movement, Bonny Ume, represented by the secretary, Christopher Chigbu, and the local government chairman, Christian Amamba expressed delight over the meeting.

They extolled the company for supplying them with pesticides and fertiliser at subsidised prices, adding that the gesture is in line with the agriculture policy of the state government.