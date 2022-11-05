Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi, Presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party respectively are among dignitaries expected at the grand finale of 2022, Ife Day celebrations.

The Chairman of the planning committee Dr. Yomi Layinka who disclosed this at a press conference on Friday said the theme for the year 2022 celebration is : ‘Home Coming’

According to him, the celebration slated for 9th and 10th December would also mark the seventh coronation anniversary of Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi as the 51st Ooni of Ife.

While appreciating Oba Ogunwusi for his landmark achievements since he became the Ooni, Layinka remarked that the monarch has employed his youthful energy and enterprising initiatives to add value to the social and economic development of the cradle of mankind.

“We passionately salute the vibrant, visionary and brilliant leadership of His Imperial Majesty, Arole Oodua, Ooni Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. We thank our ancestors for blessing us with this Oonirisa. His youthful energy and enterprising initiatives have added value to the social and economic development of the Cradle,” he said.

He disclosed that for a community with such eminent pedigree to continuously renew, re-plan, innovate and strategize on how to maximise the current human and material resources to position the people for greater and peace the event will feature the public presentation of Ife Vision 2050, the roadmap for the implementation of the Ife Development Agenda.

“In executing this vision and roadmap, we would be partnering with domestic and international, private and public sector agencies involved in the Agricultural value chain. We are already in consultation with some of these agencies whose representatives are already on board,’’ he said.

Layinka urged Ife indigene to participate in the Ife Day celebrations by going to its website for information, adding that the website is synchronized with various social media handles.