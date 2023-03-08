The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on his victory and declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as winner of the 2023 presidential election and the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The foundation in a statement signed by its director-general, Engr Abubakar Gambo Umar, it noted the president – elect’s acceptance speech and called on him to be magnanimous in victory, accommodating, all-embracing and run an all-inclusive government; believing that his previous experiences in public service both as former governor and former senator will be the pedestals for a consistent fidelity towards attainment of greater unity and peace in Nigeria.

Similarly, the foundation also recognises the contributions of all the president candidates in conducting the most robust issues- based and violence – free campaigns in recent times, and therefore notes gleefully, their resort to the court to address any perceived grievances emanating from the presidential elections.

It called on all Nigerians to live in peace and embrace the rule of law, adding that through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the noble objective of attaining the Nigeria of our dreams.