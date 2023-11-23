The management of Ahman Pategi University, Patigi, in Kwara State, has appointed Prof. Kazeem Gbolagade as the new vice chancellor of the institution.

Gbolagade is taking over from the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, who will bow out from the service of the university on February 28, 2024.

The announcement of the new vice chancellor was contained in a statement signed by the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Dr. Nimota Akanbi, and made available to journalists in Ilorin on Thursday.

Akanbi said the appointment of Gbolagade of the Department of Computer Science in the Faculty of Information & Communication Technology at the Kwara State University, Malete, was in line with the institution’s law.

She said that the appointment is for a single period of five years.

Akanbi disclosed that the appointment conferred on the new vice chancellor membership of the university council, chairmanship of the university’s Senate and other statutory boards/agencies as enshrined in the institution’s statute.

While describing the appointment as well-deserved, the pro-chancellor expressed optimism that the Prof. Gbolagade would justify the confidence reposed in him through his contribution towards building a solid foundation for the university.

Gbolagade served as the Head of Department of Computer Science at Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete from 2014 to 2021.

He was appointed in November 2015 as the Provost, College of Information and Communication Technology in the institution until the College’s name was changed to a Faculty in 2020 when he was appointed the pioneer Dean of the Faculty of ICT in the state University.

Gbolagade also served on KWASU Governing Council between March 2017 and April, 2020.