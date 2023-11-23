Sixteen strategic roads across Bauchi state are to be constructed or rehabilitated by the state government at a sum of N100 billion, the State Executive Council resolved.

The project also comprises two flyover bridges at the busiest areas of Wunti Market and Central Market roundabout to beautify and decongest traffic in the city centre at the cost of N20 billion.

The road project execution has already commenced with the construction of Ningi – Gudduba 11km road dualization in the heart of Ningi township at a whopping sum of N10.3 billion.

It also included some other rural road construction across the state’s three senatorial zones that were part of the resolutions made during the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Bala Mohammed on Wednesday.

Some of the road projects that make a total of two hundred kilometres include construction of 29km Boi-Gambar-Sara- Marti – Lere road at cost of N11.3 billion, rehabilitation of Dindima – Yashi – Maina Maji road 29km; dualisation from Emir’s palace Azare to Setraco roundabout road 5.2km; dualisation of 7 km road from A.D Rufa’i College to Misau town road; construction of Gwallameji – Doka – Rafin Zurfi – Dass road 2.6km; Sabon Kaura – Birshi Gandu – BRC road 4.5km; construction of Bayara township 1.1km road; construction of Zango – Gwallagan – Mayaka access road 4km.

Others are the construction of the Shari’a Court of Appeal; the construction of the Darazo – Gabciyari 22km road; the construction of a 2.6km internal road at Bauchi State University Gadau; rehabilitation of the 29km Adamani – Disina- road in Jama’are local government area; construction of Geljaule – Lame 42km road; as well as total rehabilitation and upgrading of the Emirs Palaces in Bauchi, Jama’are, Ningi and Dass.

Speaking with journalists on the outcome of the meeting, the Bauchi state commissioners of works and transport, Hon. Ibrahim Galadima and his counterpart of special duties and rural development, Hon. Faruq Mustapha said the projects have been awarded to competent contractors in line with developmental initiatives of Governor Bala Mohammed led administration.

On the upgrading of four emir palaces at a total sum of N2.3 billion under the State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the commissioner of the ministry, Ahmed Sarki Jalam said the move was to create a conducive environment for the traditional institutions to smoothly discharge their duties under their respective emirate councils.

The council similarly approved a memo for the 2024 Medium Term Expenditure presented by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Aminu Hammayo, and another presented by the Commissioner of Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mahmud Baba Ma’aji on the preparation of the forthcoming Northeast Joint Trade Fair scheduled to hold in January 2024 in Bauchi.