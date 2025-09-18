As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates across Nigeria’s healthcare, agriculture, education, and manufacturing sectors, Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has highlighted the need for more innovative power solutions to sustain the trend without straining the country’s fragile electricity supply.

The country president of Schneider Electric West Africa, Ajibola Akindele, said Nigeria has a unique opportunity to combine innovation with sustainability. “Innovation and sustainability must go hand in hand. Nigeria has a unique opportunity to become a leader in AI innovation in Africa while setting an example for responsible energy use,” he said.

“With the rise of AI workloads, Nigerian businesses need future-proof, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure. We are enabling our IT partners to deliver solutions that meet the demands of today’s applications and are designed for long-term energy efficiency and data security,” he added.

According to the company, Nigeria can embrace AI innovation by leveraging localised power systems, efficient infrastructure, and advanced energy technologies. The company explained that solar panels with battery storage, fuel cells, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) enable Nigerian businesses to generate and manage energy locally. Adaptive power systems, it added, support bi-directional energy flows and help ease pressure on public utilities.

In addition, the firm said energy-efficient hardware, AI-driven analytics, and comprehensive energy management platforms are reshaping how the country builds and operates AI infrastructure. Schneider said these technologies promote cost savings, reduce waste, and align with local and global climate targets.