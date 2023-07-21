AIG Zone 2 Warns Police Officers Against Extrajudicial Killing

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone-2, Mr Ali Mohammed, has warned officers and men in the zone, comprising Lagos and Ogun states against human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

Mohammed gave the warning during an interactive session with newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

He also said that unnecessary abuse of powers would not be tolerated under his watch.

Mohammed said that the interaction with the media became necessary because they are partners in progress.

The AIG said that he was posted to Zone-2 to oversee the welfare of Lagos and Ogun residents, stressing that he would do more that mere supervision.

“I will do more than supervision which I have since started; for example, there will be patrols, especially at night, and supervision of officers and men, so as to ensure that Lagos and Ogun states are safe and calm.