Air Peace, On Wednesday, said it will launch flight connectivity from Lagos to Cotonou in Benin Republic and Abidjan in Ivory Coast on January 22, 2024.

In a press statement by the airline’s Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, Air Peace said the new routes were further confirmation of the airline’s unyielding drive to connect the whole of Africa and facilitate economic prosperity on the continent.

According to Olisa, in addition to these new routes opening soon, Air Peace is also introducing new connections such as Abidjan-Dakar, Cotonou-Dakar and Abidjan-Cotonou.

He said that the route schedules are now live on the airline’s website urging customers to start booking and take advantage of the unbeatable launch fares.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a current network of 21 domestic routes, 8 regional and 6 international destinations, with an increasing modern fleet of over 30 aircraft, including 5 brand new Embraer 195-E2s and a latest firm order for 5 brand new Embraer 175s.