A yet-to-be-identified woman stole a newborn baby boy on Tuesday from the postnatal ward of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia, leaving the mother distraught and authorities scrambling to recover the child.

Mrs. Wosilat Suleiman, the one-day-old baby’s mother, delivered her child via Caesarean section earlier that day.

According to her account, a female relative who was assisting her left the ward briefly to “pick something.” Before departing, she introduced Mrs. Suleiman to a stranger, assuring her that the woman would watch over them until her return.

“My relative thought the woman had a patient at the ward and trusted her to help us,” Mrs. Suleiman lamented. “The woman then claimed she wanted to bathe the baby and simply disappeared with him.”

Shaken and still recovering from surgery, Mrs. Suleiman made a heartfelt plea to authorities to help find her stolen child.

The hospital management expressed deep regret for the incident, acknowledging the strict security measures already in place. Dr. Mohammed Salihu, the Acting Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, confirmed that this was the first instance of such theft at the facility.

He explained that Mrs. Suleiman’s baby was born around 3 am and initially entrusted to her relative before being transferred to the postnatal ward alongside the new mother. Unfortunately, the relative’s misplaced trust allowed the stranger to take advantage of the situation.

Dr. Salihu assured the public that the hospital is cooperating fully with police investigations. He revealed that the mother’s relative has been detained for questioning, and some staff who were on duty at the time are also assisting with the investigation. Additionally, he promised a thorough review of the hospital’s CCTV footage to aid in identifying and apprehending the culprit.

NAN