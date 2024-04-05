Indigenous airline operator, Air Peace Airline, has announced an increase in capacity for its Lagos-London route, citing surging demands.

The airline also disclosed that it was gearing up to commence flights to New York and Houston before the end of the year.

Disclosing this via its official X account, the airline said more seats are now available as travellers interested in flying to London with Air Peace have additional options to choose from.

The statement read, “Due to overwhelming demand and interest in our London route, we have decided to increase the capacity on the route. This means that more seats are now available.

“Air Peace would like to thank the Nigerian population, both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom, for their support. We do not take it for granted, and we will be doing our best to continue to make the whole country proud.”

However, following the airline’s entry into the London route, the chief executive officer, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, announced ambitious plans for the airline’s potential expansion.

Onyema, who announced ambitious plans for the airline’s potential expansion, during an interview on Arise News TV recently, stated that the airline was gearing up to commence flights to New York and Houston by the year’s end, in addition to initiating services from Abuja to London.

“We are prepared to take on more flights. We are planning to hit New York or Houston towards the end of the year because we are bringing in more 777s,” he stated.

He stated further, “My staff, they’re in California, the engineering technical services department… inspecting some three 777s we want to acquire. So, if we could get them in the next two or three months, then of course, we are good to go anywhere