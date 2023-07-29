Air Peace Launches Inaugural Flight To Lome, Targets Abidjan, Cotonou, Malabo

To strengthen the economic and cultural ties between Nigeria and Togo, Air Peace begins direct flights from Lagos to Lome, Togo.

Speaking during the launching of the inaugural flight into Lome, which took place on Friday, the safety manager, Air Peace, Capt. Godfrey Ogbogu, said the airline is also launching flight operations into Cotonou, Benin Republic; Abidjan in Côte d’ivoire; Congo Kinshasa and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea before the end of 2023.

According to him, the airline is poised to ease air travel and bridge the connectivity gap among West African countries.

He said: “Today, Air Peace is connecting another city in West Africa. In March 2022, we launched Niamey in Niger Republic. Now, we’re expanding further with the commencement of flights into Lome, Togo. It suffice to say we’re on a mission to easing air travel and bridging the connectivity gap among West African countries, and we’re quite delighted that Togo is joining our route network, making it eight regional routes in less than nine years since inception.

“Togo and Nigeria currently have strong socio-economic ties and both countries have collaborated on significant fronts. The launch of flights by Air Peace into Lome has given credence to these ties and will foster commercial cooperation as well as deepen bilateral ties between both countries.

“Nigerians come to Togo for business and other purposes and the launch of this connectivity adds fillip to this economic exchange between both countries and also advances development.”