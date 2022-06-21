There was confusion in Minna, the Niger State capital as a fuel attendant with a filling station near Obasanjo Commercial Complex, Bosso Road, in Minna was shot by a personnel of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Maikunkele, Minna, Niger State.

Meanwhile, the commander of 013 Quick Response Force, Minna, Air Commodore Idowu Ayo, confirmed to LEADERSHIP the incident that happened at the filling Station but said a probe committee had been instituted to ascertain the true position.

It was, however, gathered that men of the Air Force Base had an altercation with the station manager which escalated to a fight between the Manager and the aircraft men.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a fuel attendant reportedly slapped one of the officers and allegedly chased him with knife and cutlass thereby forcing his men to shoot at the fuel attendant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another account revealed that one of the Air Force officers was stabbed by the fuel attendant causing others to shoot at the fuel attendant who died immediately and body taken to Minna General Hospital.

A staff of the filling station who preferred anonymity, however, said the station workers were being manhandled by the men leading to the intervention of the fuel attendant.

The commander of 013 Quick Response Force, Minna, Air Commodore Idowu Ayo, confirmed that he and other officers received the report and had commenced investigation.

He said life was involved and as such the true position of what happened would be ascertained and would come out with the facts.