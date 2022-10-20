The chief executive officer of Airpeace, Allen Onyema, on friday, stated that the airline is ready to kickstart direct flight from Nigeria to Isreal.

Onyema, stated this against the backdrop of the comment of the executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, who hinted that by the end of November, 2022, direct flights from Nigeria to Israel would be launched.

LEADERSHIP recall that Rev. Pam, disclosed this while playing host to the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Mr Michael Freeman and Onyema in Abuja.

He, however, disclosed that the Commission would promote direct flights to Israel, saying, having a direct flight to Israel by a Nigerian airline will curtail the issue of high expenditure and reduce abscondment.”

In his words, “it would reduce the cost of flight drastically. Our joy is that our own person, a Nigerian, will be the first to have this opportunity to airlift pilgrims directly to Israel.”

He expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for considering it imperative to pay a courtesy visit to NCPC for the first time, barely nine months since assuming office.

“We are very humble to receive you here in your capacity as one who represents the entire country of Israel in Nigeria,” he asserted.

He further stressed that NCPC was set up primarily to coordinate and supervise the movement of Christians to Israel and other Holy places around the world.

Pam commended the Ambassador for his zeal and doggedness in charting a way forward for Christian Pilgrimage and also applauded Onyema for his national humanitarian interventions.

Speaking, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Mr Michael Freeman thanked the NCPC boss for all his efforts in advancing the cause of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria. He expressed delight over working with the NCPC.