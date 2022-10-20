Federal government has said history will be fair and kind to President Muhammadu Buhari despite naysayers’ attempts to downplay his regime’s achievements.

President Buhari is slated to hand over to his successor in seven months’ time at the end of his tenure in 2023.

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who stated this at the inaugural edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard (2015-2023) series organised by the ministry in Abuja yesterday, said Nigerians who travelled by road, rail and use modern terminals at the airports would remember the president.

He said, “Those whose trips have been shortened and smoothened by good roads and bridges will remember those who built those roads and bridges; those who use the modern terminals at our airports will remember who built them.

“Those who ride on modern trains along Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna and Itakpe-Warri will not forget those who made that happen.

“The 9.8 million school children who are fed daily, the 1 million youth that have been empowered as well as the 500,000 who are undergoing training under the N-Power and the 1,632,480 households that have been enrolled in the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme will not forget.”

The minister stated that the administration had implemented high-impact projects across the country that met the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and that history would be fair to the administration.

Mohammed noted that naysayers had attempted to play down the massive and unprecedented achievements of President Buhari’s administration while politicising issues.

The minister said the scorecard series was designed to showcase the massive achievements of the administration as it winds down.

He said ministers and other top government officials would feature in the series to showcase the giant strides in their various ministries and sectors.

The session yesterday was attended by the minister of State in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub, and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

Also at the event were the minister of State for Science and Technology, Ikechukwu Ikoh, and chief executive officers of parastatal agencies in the Ministry of Information and Culture.