The telecom company, Airtel Africa said, its subscriber base has grown to 150 million, giving them access to dependable, superior digital and mobile money services.

Led by the purpose of transforming lives, connecting 150 million customers is a significant milestone that underscores the company’s commitment to enriching the lives of its customers.

Airtel Africa’s group CEO, Segun Ogunsanya, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, lauded each one of the stakeholders for their continued commitment and support in helping the company reach this milestone.

This growth reflects Airtel Africa’s commitment to reaching more people, with more services, in more places than ever before, Ogunsanya averred, adding that, “By bringing mobile banking, data, and telecoms to underserved communities across sub-Saharan Africa, Airtel Africa is driving financial and digital inclusion and helping to unlock the potential of people, businesses, and societies.”

In response to the increased demand for accessible and affordable services, the CEO assured that, Airtel Africa is continuing to expand its network and invest in the future through fiber and 5G, supported by new, best-in-class digital products, services, and content.

“This is just the beginning of a journey that will see many more milestones in the coming years. Looking forward, Airtel Africa is focused on further expansion, increased innovation, and continued investments to ensure a digitally empowered future for all,” he added.