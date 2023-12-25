Nigeria’s premier university, University of Ibadan (UI) has appointed the group managing director/CEO of United Bank for Africa.(UBA) Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, as an Ambassador of the university following the commemoration of its seventy-five years in existence.

The conferment on Alawuba, who is himself an alumnus of the great institution, is in recognition of his sterling contribution and achievements in the banking industry and his efforts at championing the course of the university in corporate Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit to UBA House, Marina on Thursday, the varsity’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, narrated the various feats accomplished by the university, as he noted that the celebration of UI at 75 will help galvanise interests in a participatory programme that will last a year, ending in November 2024. The programme is expected to develop the institution and give opportunities in form of scholarships to more students.

“As part of the celebration, the university beamed its searchlight to identify our alumni that are all over the world, whose trajectory has impacted positively on the society in both the public and private sectors and who have also contributed towards bringing prestige to the university. We have identified some of our alumni which we have designated as UI@75 Ambassadors. Some of these ambassadors are Vice President Kashim Shettima, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and of course Mr Oliver Alawuba,” the Professor said.

“Oliver Alawuba with over 20 years banking experience spanning private, corporate and investment banking has demonstrated the virtues in which products of the University of Ibadan are known for and we are pleased with his accomplishment. Furthermore, the university shares the Bank’s vision of Excellence, Enterprise and Execution as we look forward to a synergy between the two institutions not only in Nigeria but in Africa and across the world,” he remarked.

Alawuba who expressed gratitude to the school’s managment following the conferment, took out time to encourage Nigerian universities to establish and source for collaboration within the private sectors. According to him, this is important as the reliance on government by the universities in Nigeria is highly insufficient and is no longer sustainable.

“As a pan-African financial institution, with presence in 20 African countries and global presence in key financial capitals in the world, UBA would be readily available to champion a new stream of collaboration with our universities towards sustainable development. I am committed to contributing to the growth and development of UI.

During the visit, the Chairman of UI@75 and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration of University of Ibadan, Professor Peter Olapegba, outlined the activities lined up for the event which would last a year. He also sought for private sector support to the Six-Point Development Initiative of the present administration of the University.

In his over 25 years career in the Financial services space, Alawuba has achieved major milestones and contributed to shaping the Banking landscape across Africa. He was at various times, CEO Designate for UBA Cote d Ivoire, CEO UBA Ghana, Regional CEO for West Africa, ED East Bank in Nigeria and later, DMD/CEO UBA Africa, providing leadership for the entire 19 Country operations of UBA across Africa. During these periods, he worked with teams to structure landmark transactions and solutions that redefined most of these markets.

Presently as GMD/CEO for UBA Plc, he oversees the Global Operations of the bank across Nigeria, 19 other African Countries, UBA America, UBA United Kingdom, UBA France and UBA UAE.

Under his Leadership, UBA has delivered exceptional and Industry leading financial performance as the Bank continues to support its Customers across its various markets under its Customer First philosophy.