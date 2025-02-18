Airtel Nigeria has increased its call and data plan prices by 50 per cent, following a similar move by MTN Nigeria just a week earlier.

This follows the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approval of a 50 per cent tariff hike for telecom operators in the country.

As part of the new pricing structure, Airtel has altered several of its data plans. The most notable change is the replacement of its cheapest monthly plan, which previously offered 1.2GB for N1,000, with a new 2GB plan priced at N1,500.

Other adjustments include: 3GB for N2,000 (up from 1.5GB at N1,200); 4GB for N2,500 (up from 3GB at N1,500); 8GB for N3,000 (up from 4.5GB at N2,000); 10GB for N4,000 (up from 6GB at N2,500); 13GB for N5,000 (up from 10GB at N3,000); 18GB for N6,000 (up from 15GB at N4,000) and 25GB for N8,000 (up from 18GB at N5,000).

However, some tariff plans remain unchanged, such as the 5GB weekly plan for N1,500.

In addition to the data plan hikes, Airtel has increased its call rates to 25 kobo per second, up from the previous rate of approximately 18 kobo per second.

Telecom operators have justified these price hikes as necessary for continued investment in infrastructure and innovation, which, they claim, will lead to improved services, better network quality, enhanced customer support, and greater coverage across the country.