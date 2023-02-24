Mrs. Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has thanked Nigerian women for voting her husband into power twice and for supporting him throughout the period.

According to a statement by her media office, she offered her appreciation during an event organized to distribute palliatives to women at Daura, Katsina state on February 23, 2023.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you for giving my husband the opportunity to serve this country, I appreciate the support you gave to us all these years, which strengthened the resolve of the President to do the good work that he did. I want to tell you that he does not take this support lightly.”

Mrs. Buhari expressed confidence that Nigerian women will offer the same level of support to their successors in office by exercising their franchise on Saturday, the 25th of February 2023, to elect a new president.

Speaking earlier, the wife of the governor of Katsina state, Hajiya Zakiyya Masari, expressed her appreciation to the First Lady for her women-centered programmes including the distribution of food items, health advocacy, and outreach programmes through the Future Assured programme.

She said many women across the country benefited from these programmes and remain appreciative of Mrs. Buhari’s efforts. Mrs. Masari charged the women to continue to use their voting power to elect credible candidates.

At the event, food items were distributed to women.