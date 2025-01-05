Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has described the late Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi as someone who lived a fulfilled life and made positive impacts on many people.

Aiyedatiwa stated this when he led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the wife of the late Oluwatuyi and members of his family in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa also declared a three-day mourning and prayers from Sunday, 5th to Tuesday, 7th January, in honour of the late SSG.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Oluwatuyi died Saturday morning at an undisclosed hospital two weeks after he was involved in a car accident on his way to Ibadan, Oyo State capital on 15th December.

Describing Oluwatuyi as a recurring decimal in the politics and governance of the state, Aiyedatiwa added that the history of the state will not be complete without a mention of his impacts.

The Governor also spoke, via a video call, with the children of the deceased who are based outside the country.

Governor Aiyedatiwa extolled the virtues of Oluwatuyi, describing him as a complete gentleman who conducted his public and private life with decorum and humility.

The Governor, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, promised the support of the government for the family at this difficult time.

In the condolence register, the Governor wrote: “Hon Tayo Oluwatuyi, you came, you lived, you performed your God-given tasks and impacted lives. You have decided to leave us at a time we never expected but God said it is time to come home. May you have rest at the bossom of your creator, God. Amen.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Pastor Ayoade Babalola, led the team in a special prayer for the family, the Akure community and the state.